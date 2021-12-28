Motorway1 open for travelers; fog engulfs M3, M5

On Tuesday, National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Spokesperson Yasir Mehmood has declared that M-1 Motorway from Peshawar to Rashakai Interchange is now opened for passengers after it was shut due to dense fog, Daily Times reported.

The spokesperson maintained that the following motorways were earlier closed due to dense fog: M-4 motorway from Sher Shah to Abdul Hakim and from Abdul Hakim to Gojra. The M-5 motorway from Jalalpur to Zahir Pir has also been closed.

M-3 from Faizpur to Darkhan has also been closed and commuters could also not be allowed to travel on M-4 from Babusabu to Abdul Hakim due to dense fog.

M-3 has also been closed from Sharqpur, Nankana, Jarawala and Samundari (Faisalabad).

Motorway Sector Commander (Faisalabad) SSP Syed Hashmat Kamal said that the motorway has been closed to protect the motorways citizens. He advised passengers to avoid unnecessary motorway travel.

Weather Report

Pakistan weather office apprised that a westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday (morning).

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country as more rain (with snowfall over hills) may occur in Makran and Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

The Meteorological office also predicted dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night/morning hours.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature (°C): Skardu -05, kalam, Kalat, Hunza, Astore -04, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Shopian -03, Bagrote, Chitral, Murree, Pulwama and Baramulla -02.

In past 24 hour: Rain/snowfall over hills occured in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Hyderabad, Karachi and Kashmir. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 21, Lower 17), Kakul 21, Balakot 18, Kalam 11, Malam Jabba 10, Saidu Sharif 06, Charat 05, Patan 03, Darosh 01, Balochistan: Lasbela 13, Khuzdar, Jiwani 02, Turbat 01, Kashmir Garhi Dupatta, Rawalkot 10, Muzaffarabad 09, Kotli 05, Punjab: Murree 11, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Golra 11, Zero Point 08, Airport 03, Bokra 04), Rawalpindi 05, Chakwal, Narowal, Mangla. Jhelum, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Sindh: Karachi (Faisal Base 24, Masroor Base 17, University Road, Nazimabad 16, Gulshan Hadid, MOS 15, Orangi Town 13, Sir Jani, Kemari 12, Saadi Town 11, Gulshan Maymar10, Thatta 09 and Hyderabad 06. Snowfall (inches): Kalam 10, Malam Jabba 08, Murree 08 and Dir 01.