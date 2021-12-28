Aamir celebrates Christmas with Ira and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated Christmas with his daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Ira took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the celebrations as she introduced Nupur to her dad on the eve of Christmas. One of the photos features Ira Khan, Nupur, her father Aamir Khan and cousin Smritee Paul.

Sharing a loved-up pic with the beau, Ira captioned it, “Happy Christmas eve-eve.”

In another picture, Ira, her cousin Smritee, Nupur and Aamir can be seen all smiling as they pose for the photo.

Aamir Khan and Nupur can be seen twinning in pyjamas.

This is the first time Ira shared the photos of her boyfriend and dad Aamir Khan together. Ira Khan had confirmed her romance with Nupur in February this year. Sharing PDA-filled photos with him, Ira wrote, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you” followed by a heart emoji.