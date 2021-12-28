Politics of Bhutto in hands of ‘political dwarfs’ today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said it was disappointing that the politicians of ‘small stature’ were making ‘small talk’ on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

In a tweet on his social media account, he blamed Zardaris for disintegrating Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) into pieces which was once a big party.

He said the politics of Bhutto, a towering politician, was in the hand of political dwarfs today. Such damage occurred when there was a lack of structure in political parties, he maintained. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was safeguarding his father’s corruption instead of advancing BB Shaheed’s [Benazir Bhutto] mission.

The government of PPP under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto had ruined the entire Sindh since past 13 years where corruption, loot, plunder and fake bank accounts have become their identity.

Responding to the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address on Benazir Bhutto death anniversary, in a series of tweets he asked Bilawal to focus on Sindh instead of talking about Punjab as his party would be eliminated from the province in 2023 general elections as long as Zardari was associated with it. Bilawal should tell his father that he should quit his efforts for getting NRO like concession, he added.

Farrukh said darkness was rampant in Sindh and people living there were praying for deliverance from corrupt rulers. He asked Bilawal as to why the people of Sindh were left at the mercy of profiteers and tanker mafia, adding that 20kg flour bag price had reached Rs1500 in Karachi.

Farrukh said, country was facing challenges at various fronts due to Zardari and Sharif families that looted the national wealth ruthlessly when in power.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while reacting to the speeches of PPP leadership on the occasion of the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Monday said Bilawal Bhutto should realize that Asif Ali Zardari looted the national wealth and he grew up on the looted money.

In a statement, he said that Asif Ali Zardari has destroyed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and confined it to the Sindh province only. He was of the view that Asif Ali Zardari has a big role in bringing out PPP from national politics.

He said that the leadership of the PPP, which claimed to change the fate of the country, should first change the fate of people living in the Sindh province. The minister said the people of Sindh are going through hardships today because of the ruling clique in Sindh.