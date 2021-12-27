Would Mr Sharif Head Home?

Rumours of PML-N supremo finally bouncing back from London exile have led to a conundrum. Finding it hard to contain their excitement over this much-needed spark plug, party leaders are busy fanning the flames. Vice President Maryam is holding down the social media fortress claiming her father is on the (members of) government’s nerves. Meanwhile, the likes of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal are brewing a storm in a teacup with a hint here and a passionate “conviction” there. The eerie confidence is far too pronounced and does spell of something sinister in the making. For the miraculous end to Mr Sharif’s health-cation could only mean one thing: a backdoor deal has finally been brokered.

Quite understandably, all his horses and all his men had to be on the same page to prepare the grounds for round two. The ex-premier’s return would, and should, culminate in the resumption of his sentence. No matter what the fine print says, a return to the prison–however brief– is definitely on the cards. Going by his notorious indulgence for luxury, the strict living conditions therein might have played a key role in the pursual of a deal with the powers that be.

But sadly, those sitting in the government have yet to gather their bearings. Ever since the PML-N supremo had left for the UK, the official mouthpieces could not stop demanding his immediate return. Only a few months ago, some were offering him temporary travel documents just so Mr Sharif could return. But now that he is letting his plans out of the bag, utter chaos rules the ranks. Perhaps it is the fear of the establishment striking again that is behind the representatives tripping on their own contradictions. Nothing screams that out louder than taking to Twitter to sneer at “boot polish.”

Since PM Khan is in no mood to allow anyone any concessions, the two parties appear to be headed for a smack-in-the-middle collision. Who would come out with an upper hand, only time will tell! Because the convoluted history of this country hides several treacherous fault lines within. But in the meantime, the ruling party would have fared better by dedicating this borrowed time to planning under wraps, not bantering in the open. Whatever turns the tide takes with the reawakening of the proverbial dragon, the PTI, like any reasonable political player, should be in a position to brave through. However, perfecting the politics of understatement is an exercise not known to many. *