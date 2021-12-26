Zahid Ahmed stresses on importance of mental wellness

Actor Zahid Ahmed talked about the importance of mental wellness and urges the public to look after their health no matter what happens.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Daldal star shared a text stating, “Mental Health is probably, the same as cancer if not worse. Strikes in stealth and is destructive.”

Earlier, in an interview, the star said, “I use social media as much as I need to. I am well aware of the importance of speaking with thoughtfulness.”

He continued, “If someone wants too much fame, then they would make statements without thought. If someone isn’t looking for publicity, then he would speak thoughtfully.”

Zahid signed off by revealing, “There are all kinds of artists in the industry. Some people like to be in the news, while some people don’t, they have their own preferences.”

According to Zahid, social media is the main factor behind rising mental health illnesses.

Mental health issues like depression and anxiety lead to feelings of hopelessness.