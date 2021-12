Model-turned-actress Sunita Marshall, who is married to actor Hassan Ahmed, recently posted pictures of herself and her family vacationing in Sri Lanka. Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed taking to their Instagram handles gave their fans and followers a sneak peek into their recent trip to Sri Lanka. Sunita is giving us major vacation and style goals, with pictures pouring in frequently keeping us updated with her itinerary. The duo is spotted exploring different areas of Sri Lanka.