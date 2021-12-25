The Altaf Question

Remember how once fearsome Don of Karachi, Altaf Hussain, loved bragging about paralysing the city’s nerve centres with just one phone call. Thriving on violent bouts of ethnic conflicts, a widespread extortion culture and his fingers on the roost of the country’s biggest megapolis, the poster boy for Sndhudesh and his ominous presence can still be felt long after his hate-spewing menacing figure has literally been quashed. Perhaps, the breath of fresh air is becoming too much to stomach for the brigade of unflinching loyalists.

Amid nighttime huddles between Farooq Sattar and former key representatives of the party, MNA Amir Liaqat is the latest to jump to the fore with a new proposition. If the state can bring adversaries like the Taliban to the negotiation table, why not Bhai, he wondered aloud. Notwithstanding the intriguing personality of the ruling party lawmaker (making a big show of his bone of contention with Islamabad), Mr Liaqat has a knack for landing himself in the eye of the storm.

Just recently, his loose lips on attending the joint parliamentary session caused a great furore from the party leadership, which ended in a “clearing of the air.” But this pit stopping of the televangelist train at the ruthless Godfather station is not comedic and should not be drowned in meme mania. He could not be more wrong about extending an olive branch to London. Despite his British nationality, Mr Hussain and his yes-men led many a movement to dismantle the social fabric of Karachi–something that falls into the treason alleys.

Still, the reference to deliberations with the Taliban to make his case could open worrisome floodgates. No state should indulge in controversial policies that leave its back exposed to surprise attacks. Period. The popular “icon” and his appeal for the war machine is only the beginning. A vague writ can be construed as an open invitation to come, vandalise the country’s code in the grossest of manner only to later enjoy a clean slate for a mere slap on the wrist.

Ergo, there can only be one way ahead: prioritising the national interests over small political gains. Especially when it involves the largest antistate militant group in the country. Offering a pardon to those who do not even try to hide their scorn for Pakistan’s constitution and instead, are forever ready with gross spectacles of their bloodlust cannot and should not be on the cards: today, tomorrow or anytime in the future! *