Green line bus commuters furious over mismanagement

The Green Line Bus Service for Pakistanis began commercial operations on Saturday, but it quickly ran into problems owing to overcharging, inactive bus stops, and ticket shortages.

Karachi, the world’s seventh most populous city and a metropolitan port city, has finally received international quality transportation the Green Line Bus Service despite multiple setbacks since its inception five years ago.

The first bus left Sarjani Town and arrived at Haideri Bus Station at 8:22 p.m., bringing passengers from Sarjani Town to Abdullah Chowk.

The initial ticket price for the journey is fixed between Rs20 and Rs25, and each bus can comfortably carry 250 people. Commuters, on the other hand, were outraged when they were charged Rs55 for the travel, which drew harsh condemnation from the passengers.

“Karachi Green Line commercial operation began on Quaid-i-birthday,” Azam’s Planning Minister Asad Umar stated. Passengers boarded the first bus that left Abdullah Chowk station.

“Starting today, the eleven stations will have a four-hour service from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.,” Asad Umar stated. Insha’Allah, as previously reported, all stations will begin operating from sunrise to night on January 10th evening.”

However, passengers faced difficulties due to improper arrangements on the first day of the launch.