Pakistan commemorates 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI: Pakistanis are commemorating the 146th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, with traditional fervor and enthusiasm across the country today (Saturday).

Quaid-e-Azam was born in Karachi on December 25, 1876. The day is a national holiday, and the national flag will be displayed above the country’s most important government buildings.

The day starts with special prayers for the country’s security, progress, and prosperity. A ceremony to change the guards was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum.

The guard job was taken over by a well-dressed team from Pakistan Military Academy. The principal visitor was PMA commandant Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari. He made a fateha and placed a floral wreath on the Quaid’s grave.

To highlight the Quaid’s political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline, special events will be held in government and private organizations.

The events were held in order to educate the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology. Several individuals from various walks of life came to the tomb early in the morning to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his contributions to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Jinnah was a lawyer and politician who led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947, and then served as the country’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.