Fire erupts in prayer mat-making factory in Gujranwala

On Friday morning, a fire broke out in a prayer mat-making facility in Gujranwala, resulting in a loss of millions of dollars.

The fire broke out on the wide first floor of the factory on Hafizabad Road, and it took seven fire tenders hours to put out.

The fire devoured the entire first-floor area, covering about one and a half kanal, according to emergency personnel.

The cause of the fire, according to rescuers, was a short-circuit. They stated that the fire converted thread valued millions of rupees to ashes.