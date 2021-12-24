Hearing against Shehbaz’s family put off till January 4

The hearing of bogus bank accounts and money laundering against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz was extended till January 4 by a banking crime court in Lahore.

The case was deferred after preliminary arguments over the court’s jurisdiction were heard. The court instructed the attorneys to be prepared to argue the case on the next scheduled hearing date.

In the next session, Shehbaz Sharif and the FIA’s lawyers would present their views on the court’s jurisdiction over the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had previously challenged the case’s jurisdiction.