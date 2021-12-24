Islamabad March: PDM convenes meeting today

KARACHI: JUI-F chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Karachi to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership meeting which will be held on Friday, Daily Times reported.

According to sources, JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman would attend the PDM Sindh chapter leadership meeting, which will be held at Shah Owais Noorani’s residence.

Maulana Rashid Soomro, who is also the multi-party alliance’s provincial convener, would preside over the PDM meeting.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and leaders of other opposition parties will attend the meeting.

According to them, the conference will discuss preparations for the long march to Islamabad.

On March 23, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party opposition group, announced that it will start a long march towards Islamabad.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement– announced the date while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad on Dec. 6.

Flanked by other opposition leaders, the JUI-F chief said that PDM’s ‘Mehangai’ march or inflation march against the incumbent government would start on March 23. He further said that PDM sessions on provincial level would be conducted before the start of a long march.