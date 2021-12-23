Skardu receives season’s first snowfall

SKARDU: The intensity of cold in Skardu and surrounding areas has highly increased as residents experienced the first winter snowfall.

After the snowfall, the road connections of the 40 percent upper areas are disconnected with Skardu, while the flights of Pakistan International Airlines have been canceled.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department official has said that the snowfall will continue till night, while the temperature has dropped down to -9 in Skardu and -5 was recorded in Astore, while -4 recorded in Malam Jabba and Bagrot.

However, light rain in parts of Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore has turned the weather cold.