Punjab CM Buzdar launches TikTok account

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has launched his account on the controversial video-streaming platform TikTok.

The social media team of the Chief Minister Buzdar has uploaded 153 videos of the chief minister so far on the TikTok account.

TikTok is widely famous among youth, is banned and unbanned several times over last few years. Buzdar has over 100,000 followers on the TikTok account.

The account claimed it is the official account operated by the chief minister’s staff and also got the link of the Punjab government website.