Lahore Ring Road toll tax increased by Rs5 to Rs10

The Lahore Ring Road Authority has increased the toll tax on the ring road by five rupees, making it Rs50 instead of Rs45 per visit for jeep and car commuters.

The new toll charge will go into force from Wednesday (today).

The per-visit toll tax for passenger coasters and vans has been raised from Rs90 to Rs100. Meanwhile, per-visit passenger bus toll levy has been raised from Rs230 to Rs250.

Tolls on loader trucks, dumpers, and pickup trucks have been raised from Rs270 to Rs300 each visit.

Heavy vehicles, such as trucks, will, on the other hand, now have to pay Rs500 instead of Rs450.