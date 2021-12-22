PTI plans a sit-in outside CM house to defeat Sindh local government bill

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) plans to stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi to protest recent changes to the Sindh Local Bodies Act 2013.

According to sources familiar with the plan, the PTI has discussed conducting a sit-in outside the CM House with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

“The consultations were held at the Governor House,” they said adding that a final decision regarding the sit-in would be taken after taking Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), a coalition partner in the federal government, into confidence over the matter.

The Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

Opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have strongly criticized the new law.

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the local bodies bill after raising objections.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah remarked during his speech that he had requested the opposition to read the bill relating to the new LG system once. He also stated that those ready to propose revisions to the bill will be welcomed by the government.