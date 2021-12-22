Cheques distributed among deserving artists under Punjab Govt Artist Support Programme

A cheque distribution ceremony was held here on Monday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

The cheques were distributed among the deserving artists on medical grounds under the Punjab Government’s Artist Support Fund program.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi distributed the cheque among 75 deserving artists, with the amount of Rs 50,000 each on medical grounds. Under the Punjab Government’s Artist Support Fund program, Alhamra is doing its best for the prosperity and welfare of the artists’ community, he added.

The artists warmly praised the government’s move and thanked Alhamra always to support the deserving artists.

Separately, an important meeting was held at Alhamra under the chairmanship of Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi. The meeting finalized the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Birthday Day and Christmas celebrations.

The purpose of celebrating Quaid Day with national enthusiasm is to remind our young generation of the sacrifices made by the Quaid-e-Azam for this nation.

The Lahore Arts council would also decorate with colorful lights on the eve of Christmas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director PR Subha Sadiq, Assistant Director Khuram Naveel, Accounts Officer Mazhar Iqbal, and Exhibition Officer Babar Mustafa.