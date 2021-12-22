Test cricketer Abid Ali sends video message to fans after angioplasty

Test cricketer Abid Ali in a video message on Tuesday has requested his fans and well-wishers to pray for his early recovery.

While recording video Abid Ali said, “I am thankful to God as I faring well, I request all of you to pray for me as I have a small medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me.”

According to the cricketer, a stent has been placed in his blocked coronary artery in an angioplasty surgery, a procedure to open blocked coronary arteries, a second stent will be placed today. After the medical procedure, the cricketer will be kept under observation at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said Abid Ali was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Abid’s team Central Punjab was being played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, when the player felt pain and was rushed to a “cardiac hospital” for treatment, PCB said.

According to PCB, Abid is under the care of a consultant cardiologist who is liaising with the PCB medical team regarding further treatment.

“He is currently stable,” the statement said. The PCB requested the media and fans to respect his and the family’s privacy at this time.

Earlier, hospital sources said that Abid Ali underwent precautionary medical tests and all his initial reports were “clear”. His ECG report was normal while the result of another test relating to the presence of protein in heart tissues came back negative.