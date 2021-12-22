Pakistan inks MoU with Belt and Road Alliance for agri cooperation

The four Pakistani institutes, including, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), Sattar Agro and Livestock Ltd., signed MoUs with the “Belt and Road Alliance for International Precision Agricultural Cooperation Initiative”.

It aimed at enhancing cooperation in precision agriculture with BRI countries.

According ro Gwadar Pro, hosted by GNSS and LBS Association of China (GLAC), the 2021 Summit on International Seminar on “Belt and Road International Precision Agriculture Cooperation” was successfully held recently, during which the “Belt and Road Alliance for International Precision Agricultural Cooperation Initiative” was issued and 20 MoUs, Letters of Intent (LoI), Letters of Support (LoS) were received.

“BRI is one of the best ideas of this century initiated by the Chinese government. They’re sharing different kinds of technology, including China’s BeiDou navigation system (BDS) with partner countries and this wonderful summit help us share technology and ideas with each other,” noted Muhammad Naveed Tahir, associate professor form Department of Agronomy, PMAS-AAUR, Pakistan, while addressing the summit.

Prof. Luo Xiwen, academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and former vice president of South China Agricultural University, pointed out that precision agriculture has become one of the trends of agricultural development in the world with its prominent advantages and rapid development.

China has made significant progress in research on precision agriculture, especially in the exploration and practice of unmanned farms relying on precision agriculture and digital agriculture.

“It is of great and far-reaching significance to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Belt and Road countries in precision agriculture,” he added.

On the occasion, experts from more than 10 countries including China, Pakistan, Mongolia, Russia, Laos, Malaysia, Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and so on attended the online seminar to discuss international cooperation in precision agriculture, smart agriculture.