Salman Khan announces ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’

Salman Khan fans, rejoice! The Bollywood superstar has announced a sequel to his much-celebrated film Bajrangi Bhaijaan in a special appearance during Alia Bhatt’s movie RRR promotions. On Sunday, December 19, the actor joined SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt to announce Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, to be written by SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad. Bajrangi Bhaijaan first part was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in prominent roles. With the sequel, Salman is expected to revive his role as a devotee of Lord Hanuman.













