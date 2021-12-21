How to write your name in invisible text on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging programmes, with over five billion users worldwide.

Many of the tactics in the Meta-owned instant chat software aren’t used by its users.

One of them is a simple method that allows you to put your name in the form of invisible text.

It is not only possible to send an invisible text on the WhatsApp platform but also to place your name without even a word appearing. This will also help you protect your identity.

The following steps will help you use the trick:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and click on your profile picture or account. At that moment, you will find an option to edit your name.

Step 2: Enter this Unicode link

Step 3: Copy the transparent symbol given in the box and paste it in your name several times. Your WhatsApp name will be blank or transparent when you update.

That way, until you’ve been listed as a contact, if someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, they won’t know your name.