Two journalists die; another two injured in road accident 

On Monday, two journalists died and two others were severely injured in an accident on GT Road, according to the Daily Times.

When the accident took place, the four journalists were travelling from Deena to Jhelum for career purposes.

Malik Bostan and Sheikh Raza were identified as the deceased, while Ghulam Qadir and Afzal Mehmood were injured and taken to the Civil Hospital. As soon as they learned of the sad news, a group of journalists rushed to the hospital.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Information Minister, put out a statement extending his condolences for the unfortunate deaths and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He prayed to the Almighty to provide eternal peace to the departed souls and courage to the grieving family to bear this irreversible tragedy with fortitude. The minister ordered the Jhelum DC to provide all possible assistance to the victims and requested that the DPO produce a report on the situation.