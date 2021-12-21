270 new COVID cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has killed four more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 28,882.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 270 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

A total of 42,506 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 270 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.63 as compared to yesterday’s 0.83 per cent.

At present, 643 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

On Monday, the NCOC decided to lower the age limit for eligibility of Covid vaccine’s booster dose to 30 years.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the facility of booster dose for 30 years of age and above will be available from January 1.

“Eligible persons could get inoculated with the Covid vaccine of their choice,” according to the NCOC.

The National Command and Operation Centre in a session had considered the situation of coronavirus and mulled over the national vaccination strategy.