SCBA condemns killing of lawyer

President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA) Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Monday condemned the killing of Omar Khitab Sherani Advocate. Sherani was a familiar political figure of Awami National Party (ANP) and a contesting candidate against the seat of city mayor Dera-Ismail Khan, in current local government polls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While condemning the heinous killing, the President said that this incident is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate in-depth probe to identify the assailants and those found responsible must be brought to books quickly. He said that such acts of hooliganism in all its forms and manifestations must be nipped in the bud.

The President and the Executive Committee have conveyed their heartfelt and sincere condolences to the bereaved family.