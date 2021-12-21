70% of grey structure work completed Karachi SKMCH

Addressing a pressbriefing at the construction site of the third Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Karachi, the acting CEO Dr Aasim Yusuf announced, “Construction work for Shaukat Khanum Hospital in DHA City, Karachi, is well underway, with nearly 70% of the grey-structure having been completed, and the hospital is planned to open in late-2023.”

Explaining the need of the project, Dr Aasim Yusuf said, “While a number of facilities in Karachi treat cancer, often to a very high standard, this huge city lacks a state-of-the-art tertiary care cancer centre. It is to bridge this gap, and so as to be able to provide free and high-quality cancer care to as many people as possible, that we have undertaken the gargantuan task of constructing our third, and Pakistan’s biggest, cancer hospital, in Karachi. At twice the size of our hospital in Lahore, this hospital will serve not only the city of Karachi, but also patients from elsewhere in Sind, as well as from Southern Baluchistan.”

“The hospital will be equipped with the latest in technology for both diagnosis and treatment, and will be staffed by highly-qualified professionals. It will continue the tradition of our hospitals in Lahore and in Peshawar by providing free treatment to the underprivileged,” he added.

Commenting on the funding of this mega project, Dr Yusuf said, “The total cost of construction and commissioning is expected to be Rs. 16.4 billion, spread over three years, and this is, of course, in addition to the cost of running the two existing hospitals. This is an ambitious target, but the fact that this hospital is being built in the city of Karachi, which has such a long tradition of philanthropy, together with our long experience of the generosity of the Pakistani people, means that we have no doubt at all that it is achievable. If everyone in Pakistan, with its population of 220 million, gives a little, we can build SKMCH&RC in Karachi to ease the sufferings of cancer patients there, just as we have been able to achieve in Lahore and in Peshawar.”