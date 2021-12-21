6th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament commences

The Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships-2021 commenced at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Monday. Salim Saifullah Khan President -PTF thanked Serena Hotels Management for their continuous support.180 entries have been received in the mega event from all over Pakistan, which is very encouraging and shows the growth of tennis in Pakistan.A total number of 52 matches were played on the opening day in the Men’s singles and Boy’s Singles 18 & Under qualifying category. The main draw matches will start from Tuesday, 21st December, at 9-30 am, where the top-ranked players will be seen in action.













