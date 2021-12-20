OIC session necessary to avoid Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, COAS tells Saudi FM

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss mutual interest matters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defense relations were discussed during the meeting.

The session of OIC is very significant to channelise international efforts and save Afghanistan from looming security and humanitarian crises, the ISPR quoted Gen Qamar as saying.

The COAS thanked the KSA leadership for convening the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers at Islamabad.

He asserted that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with KSA and acknowledged the kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world.

The COAS also said that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was essential for stability in South Asia.

He asserted that Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all its neighbors in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity, said ISPR.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,” read the ISPR statement.