‘Ishrat Made in China’ teaser released

Mohib Mirza will be making a comeback on the silver screens with his upcoming movie ‘Ishrat Made in China.’

He was last seen opposite Sanam Saeed in Bachana. Sanam Saeed will again be playing the leading role in Ishrat Made in China alongside Mohib Mirza.

Mohib Mirza’s Ishrat Made in China is going to be an action-packed comedy and we are going to see many stunts. The cast of the movie includes Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, HSY, Shamoon Abbassi, Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Mani, Shabbir Jan, Nayyer Ejaz, Imam Syed, and Mustafa Chaudhry. Mohib Mirza has produced and directed the movie. Ishrat Made in China is going to be an exciting Action-Packed Joy ride, full of slapstick Humour, a thrilling soundtrack & witty-one liners.

The teaser of Ishrat Made in China has excited the public and people are now eagerly waiting for the movie to get released.