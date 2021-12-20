Groom beaten for demanding Rs31 lac in dowry: watch video

A video of a bride’s family members beating up the groom’s relatives after being asked dowry worth millions in India is going viral.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident took place in Ghaziabad district in the Uttar Pradesh state.

The report said that the bride’s family had already given INR3 lacs along with a diamond ring costing INR1 lacs in dowry.

The bride’s family was asked to pay an additional sum of INR10 lacs right at the time of the nikkah. According to the Pakistani rupee, the amount is roughly Rs31 lacs.

It was a demand that became impossible for them to fulfill.

The bridegroom’s father threatened to cancel the wedding provided the amount is not given. The bride’s male relatives tried to reason with them but it was of no use. The situation got out of hand and they began to assault the bridegroom.

The viral video then sees the wedding guests getting physical as well. The bridegroom’s family relatives managed to escape from the scene.

The clip also sees a woman protecting the bridegroom from getting hurt while a police officer is seen protecting the man as well.

The bride’s family members have claimed that the bridegroom has married multiple times as well.