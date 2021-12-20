Pakistan always on forefront in helping Afghanistan: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday Pakistan has always been at the forefront in helping Afghanistan.

Talking to media before start of Extraordinary meeting of the Council of OIC Foreign Ministers, he said Pakistan has been hosting 4 million Afghan refugees since many decades. After 41 years, an extraordinary OIC meeting was taking place in Pakistan, the minister of state for information said.

He said this meeting would send a message to the world that Pakistan would continue its efforts for a sustainable and stable Afghanistan. The minister said that a large portion of Afghanistan’s population suffered from hunger and poverty.He said the meeting was of great importance as people of Afghanistan could not be left alone in such a grim situation.

“Now voices were being raised from within the United States regarding Afghanistan situation,” he said.

“The people of Afghanistan need help on humanitarian grounds and the world should come forward at this critical time,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Farrukh Habib said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to OIC Foreign Ministers Conference called on the world community to take immediate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He said the prime minister presented the case of Muslims on Islamophobia including Kashmir and Palestine issues in detail.