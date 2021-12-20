Pakistan seal Asian Champions Trophy semifinal spot

LAHORE: Pakistan sealed a spot in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Sunday after a thumping 6-2 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka. In the last group match of the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh played a brilliant game against Pakistan in the first quarter and even took a one-goal lead in the 13th minute but Nadeem Ahmed scored for Pakistan in the very next minute to equal the score. In the second quarter, Pakistan launched a goal attack several times and ended up scoring 3 goals in a row. In the third quarter, the Pakistan team continued the attack and scored more goals, while the home team also managed to add a goal to the scoreboard. However, at the end of the allotted time, Pakistan won the match 2-6 and made it to the semi-finals. Nadeem Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed scored two goals each for Pakistan. It should be noted that Pakistan will face South Korea in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while India and Japan will face each other in the second semi-final.













