Ahmad Taha Ghani launches debut track ‘Tu Mil Jaye Tou’

Branching from acting into the music, the remarkably talented Ahmad Taha Ghani, who is currently winning over the audiences with the portrayal of his character ‘Majid’ in the popular drama serial Parizaad, has launched his debut track “Tu Mil Jaye Tou” along with a music video.

Released under the banner of Hum Music, the song is all about love, hope and redemption. Featuring Ahmad as a mafia don and Ramina Maripova as his love interest, the song showcases how love can change one’s life perspective and follows the lead’s journey as he leaves his life of crime behind. Speaking about the track, Ghani said, “Love is an emotion powerful enough to conquer all. This track, the audio and the video is a representation of that emotion.” Adding further, he said, “We have worked diligently on this track from start to finish, pouring out our heart and soul into this project. I would like to acknowledge my entire team that came together to bring ‘Tu Mil Jaye Tou’ to life”.

Fawad Bashir, Shahzad Ali Kiani and Foha Raza are the executive producers of the project and special thanks to Amna Nisar, Umar Shaquat and Umair Malik for their hard work and dedication to this project

The audio has been produced by Soch – The Band and showcases a unique melody reminiscent of an era past that meets modern music styles. The song is sponsored by AAA Associates, produced by Ahmer Zahid, directed by Muhammad Abdullah Arshad with Taseer Ali as the director of photography.

Ahmad Taha Ghani is a rising star who has impressed everyone with his acting prowess in blockbuster dramas such as Jo Tu Chahey, Qurbatein and Parizaad.

He will also be seen in an important role in Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi and Azaan Sami Khan’s starrer Ishq-e-Laa.