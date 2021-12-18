Four awarded double life imprisonment in Parveen Rehman murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sentenced four accused to back-to-back life imprisonment in the murder case of social activist Parveen Rehman. The ATC sentenced Ayaz Swati, Raheem Swati, Mohammad Amjad, and Ahmed Khan alias Pappu Kashmiri to double life imprisonment after they were found guilty of her murder. The fifth accused, Imran Swati, was awarded a sentence of seven years for being an accomplice in the murder of Rehman. Parveen, who was a renowned urban planner and social activist, was murdered in a drive-by shooting on her car at the Banaras flyover a few minutes after she left her office for home on March 13, 2013. The case was initially registered at the Pirabad police station under Sections 302 of premeditated murder and 34 common intention of the Pakistan Penal Code. However, Supreme Court ordered a judicial inquiry which was conducted by the then-district and session judge Ghulam Mustafa Memon. Thereafter Section 7 – the punishment of acts of terrorism – of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was added to the FIR.













