Australia captain Cummins to finish Covid isolation at home

ADELAIDE: Australia captain Pat Cummins received some welcome news Friday when he was allowed to leave Covid isolation in Adelaide and return home to Sydney on a single charter flight. The world’s number one Test bowler was ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England just hours before it started on Thursday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. Under South Australia state’s strict bio-security rules he was required to isolate for seven days but has now been permitted to head home, where he must remain until the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. “Under the plan approved by SA Health, he will self-drive from isolation and then, with the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) and hygiene controls, take a single charter flight,” Cricket Australia said. “He will continue to observe all isolation requirements in New South Wales.” Cummins was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus. He isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid test.













