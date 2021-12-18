Azmat shows talent in 4th PGF Jinnah Development Golf

LAHORE: After conclusion of the first round in the three-round 4th PGF Jinnah Development Golf Tournament, being held at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course, out of 102 competing aspirants at least 25 competitors came up with scores that can be graded as impactful and stirring here on Friday. The best score of the first day was from Azmat Khan of Peshawar, hardly known in golfing circles. He used the opportunity admirably well to come up with a score of gross 69, three under par under very tough playing conditions. This score was compiled through faultless hitting, optimum approach shots and an agreeable use of the putter on the greens which were fast paced. He managed birdies on holes 1,7,8,14 and 17 augmented by eleven regulation pars and just two bogies. Another one who showed his forte and dexterity was Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club. A few years back this young one was regarded as the best junior golfer but somehow success evaded him. He ended the first round with a score of gross 70, two under par and this resplendent score was attributable to a stirring six birdies on holes 3,4,13,16,17 and 18 plus nine pars, two bogies and one double bogie. Three others who played under par were Umer Farooq (Lahore Garrison), Syed Bilal Hussain Shah (Margalla Greens) and Aya Khan (Peshawar). These three enthusiastic ones were bracketed at a score of 71, one under par. Placed at the score of par 72 were four contenders. They were Asad Khan (PAF Islamabad), M Safdar (Gujranwala), Arshad Rasheed (Karachi Golf Club) and Muhammad Saeed (Lahore Garrison). A score of gross 73 were placed Muhammad Imran (Defence Raya), Sunny Masih (Gymkhana), Muhammad Rohail (Gymkhana) and Muhammad Arif (Peshawar).













