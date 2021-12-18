Punjab Police gears up action against one wheeling aerial firing

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that actions against one wheeling, aerial firing and display of weapons should be intensified in all districts of the province. He said that accused involved in this bloody game and crime are endangering the lives of others besides themselves so immediate action should be taken against them. IG Punjab has appealed to parents to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that citizens should report at 15 against accused involved in one wheeling and aerial firing so that actions against them may further be intensified.

IG Punjab said that citizens should not make accused of aerial firing part of their happiness. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Punjab Police is taking action against one wheeling and aerial firing across the province and this year 2961 cases have been registered against one wheeling and 3182 persons were arrested.

Punjab police spokesman further said that 2674 cases have been registered against aerial firing across the province while 4728 people have been arrested. He said that 1364 cases of one wheeling were registered in Lahore, 1401 persons were arrested while 597 cases of aerial firing were registered and 946 persons were arrested. Similarly in Sheikhupura region 22 cases of one wheeling have been registered, 32 persons have been arrested while 344 cases of aerial firing have been registered and 564 persons have been arrested.

In Rawalpindi region, 60 cases of one wheeling have been registered, 84 persons have been arrested while 291 cases of aerial firing have been registered and 665 persons have been arrested. In Sargodha region, 18 cases of one wheeling have been registered, 20 persons have been arrested while 222 cases of aerial firing have been registered and 398 persons have been arrested. In Multan region 210 cases of one wheeling have been registered, 211 persons arrested while 117 cases of aerial firing were registered and 184 persons have been arrested.

In Sahiwal region 14 cases of one wheeling have been registered, 14 persons arrested while 51 cases of aerial firing have been registered and 108 persons were arrested. In DG Khan region, 55 cases have been registered, 88 persons have been arrested while 177 cases of aerial firing have been registered and 319 persons were arrested.

In Bahawalpur region, 51 cases against one wheeling were registered and 61 person were arrested whereas 61 cases of aerial firing were registered and 99 persons were arrested. IG Punjab directed that special attention should be paid to the perpetrators of one wheeling and aerial firing at night in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities and detailed report of actions against violators should also be sent to Central police office.