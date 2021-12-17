Pakistan sets Guinness record for most cars at drive-in concert

With the bass shaking the floor, lights flashing and shout-outs from a jubilant crowd, Pakistan on Saturday set a Guinness World Record for the most cars at a drive-in music concert.

The achievement came at an event in Islamabad featuring singers Bilal Khan, Ali Azmat and Atif Aslam.

It was organised by telecom operator Jazz in partnership with Active Media Partners and Park View City.

The organisers told Arab News that they approached Guinness World Records with a plan to set a record. The organisation then created a new category and set a minimum threshold of 1,000 cars. Ultimately, more than 1,500 vehicles arrived at the concert venue.

“I can now confirm that as you have surpassed that minimum, it gives me great pleasure to officially recognize a new Guinness World Records title,” said official adjudicator Jack Brockbank.

Drive-in musical events found a niche during the pandemic, giving people a chance to see their favourite stars perform from the safety of their cars.

Tickets for Saturday’s event cost $1-$5, with each vehicle given a specific parking spot in rows labelled alphabetically.