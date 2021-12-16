PCB invites students to the third PAKvsWI Twenty20 International: Reports

KARACHI: According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited students from colleges and institutions to attend the third T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies.

According to insiders, the PCB has taken the effort to lure students to the stadium due to the low attendance during the current series.

Pakistan has a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after defeating their opponents in the first two games.

In the first two matches, the stadium drew a minimal crowd.

The teams will lock horns in the third T20I, today.