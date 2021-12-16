Covid 19, Pakistan reports six more deaths, 302 infections

Pakistan has registered six deaths and 302 infections from coronavirus during the last 24 hours (Wednesday), the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning showed.

Overall toll has now surged to 28,849 after the addition of six new deaths, whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,290,214 after adding the fresh 302 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), a total of 42,895 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.70 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 704.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday, as many as 136 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,251,914. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,451.

As many as 478,564 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,032 in Punjab, 180,825 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,198 in Islamabad, 33,540 in Balochistan, 34,627 in Azad Kashmir and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition to that, 13,053 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,640 in Sindh, 5,900 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 744 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.