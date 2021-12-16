Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed come together for upcoming web series

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, last seen together on screen in 2013 in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, are coming together for ZEE5’s upcoming web series.

The news was confirmed by the network on Wednesday by sharing a first look of Khan and Saeed on set in Hunza Valley, Pakistan. “We are excited to announce that #FawadKhan and #SanamSaeed will star in Asim Abbasi’s upcoming Zindagi Original,” read the post.

Yet untitled, the show is being helmed by director Asim Abbasi who has delivered hits like Cake and Churails earlier and is said to blend “magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting.”

A note from the makers reads, “Fawad plays a single parent – charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series.”

Chief Content Officer at Zee Entertainment, Shailja Kejriwal said, “This time we have experimented with the genre as well as the storyline.

While audiences have often seen shows on family dynamics, this one is infused with realms of mystique and fantasy.”