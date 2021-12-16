Alyzeh Gabol vacations in Italy with Zoraiz Malik amid divorce rumours

The divorce rumours of model Alyzeh Gabol with husband Zoraiz Malik have been put to rest as they are spending family time in Italy.

In the caption, she wrote that all of her favourite things in life are in the country. The images got thousands of likes from the application’s users including from fellow actor Areeba Habib.

Recently, she posted another set of pictures and a video from her Italy visit.

It is pertinent to mention that Alyzeh Gabol – who has millions of Instagram followers – had tied the knot with a man named Osama with whom she had a daughter Miraal before parting ways in 2017. She then got married to Zoraiz Malik in February this year.

The rumours regarding the separation then began to make rounds across social media outlets.

The couple, addressing the rumours, termed it as malicious gossip.

He denied the reports of his wife slitting her wrists following the rumoured separation as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the model had deactivated her profile in wake of the reports. After making her return, she said that she was taking a break from social media.