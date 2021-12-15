Working after Covid-19 is difficult: Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora offered some encouraging words to those suffering from the aftermath of Coivd-19. It was even more difficult for her to get back into the habit, according to the actress.

Malika, a health nut, tested positive for Covid in September of last year. According to HindustanTimes, she stated that regaining her stamina after recovering is a challenging process.

“Working on my way back to my old fitness levels after Covid was excruciating. Just getting out of bed was a challenge as I lost a lot of my stamina and strength,” shares Arora when asked about the journey as well as the importance to focus on regaining health after recovering from the virus”, she added.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl further added, “Initially, I felt quite helpless that my body was unable to respond to working out like it used to. My first workout post-Covid was physically devastating, but I kept on pushing and trying harder regardless. With a lot of determination, grit, and hope I finally felt like myself after nearly 32 weeks from testing negative.”

“Hang in there!” she said to anyone battling with Covid recovery while remaining upbeat. Even though it doesn’t feel like it now, everything will work out in the end.”