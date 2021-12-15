Tareen rejects claims that he paid Imran Khan’s household expenses

On Wednesday, ex PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has categorically rejected speculations that he paid for running Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, Daily Times reported.

A former PTI leader, Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed, had claimed that Imran Khan’s monthly household expenses were arranged by Jahangir Tareen.

In a tweet uploaded on Wednesday, Tareen insisted that he had never paid even a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.

He wrote in his tweet: “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran Khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight.”

Wajihuddin had further exposed that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for Prime Minister’s household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month.

Wajihuddin said that the perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is “completely wrong”. “The man who doesn’t even pay for his shoelaces, how can you call that man honest?” Wajihuddin questioned.