Law and skill development

Legal profession is a very challenging; continuously evolving that demands timely guidance to open young lawyer mind and professional exposure. As number of lawyers entering in profession has increased in an unprecedented way, courtesy to mushroom growth of private institutes across Pakistan and virtual education abroad, that more often end up compromise on the quality of education. As a young lawyer one need professional guidance and direction but this cutting edge field failed to barest with present needs that ultimately producing pressure groups rather professionals. These needs to be looked at on an emergency basis and constructive steps are required for future development of this profession.

Justice, in a constitutional paradigm, forms the bedrock of a free and peaceful society. It is the very virtue that anchors a people to the fundamental rights regime, and extends the fullest promise of democracy to the ‘tired, poor, and huddled masses, yearning to breathe free again’. The guarantor of this justice, and thus the rope that connects the ‘Ship of State’ to the anchor of our Constitution, is the legal community – the bench and the bar. And for this reason, as has become clichéd over the past some years, the very survival of our democratic ethos is inextricably tied to a functioning, efficient and conscientious bench and the bar.

When such law graduates arrive at district courts, a license for advocacy is granted without any rigorous testing, interview, or selection process. To make matters worse, under the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act 1973, the requirement of a minimum of two-year experience in district courts, along with an interview, has become a mere formality in the granting of a license to practice before the High Courts. And owing to the mechanics of bar politics, which thrives on expanding the voter-base by extending favors to young lawyers, there is virtually no impediment or selection criterion for any law graduate to be granted the license to practice before our courts of law.

When join the legal profession, at an individual level and as a collective, we notice that lawyers, investigators, government pleaders, and judges are also subject to the same problems: the need for laws to meet the evolving demands of the society. Lawyers, in particular, need to have their hand on the pulse of the society. With the passage of time, their knowledge of law becomes outmoded. Their experience alone cannot fill the resulting void. Given that they are among the society’s intellectual elite, it is essential for them to update their knowledge, because law must keep changing. A lawyer who fails to make the effort to enhance and update his knowledge lags behind. Like personal grooming, growth in one’s knowledge of law is an ongoing effort.

Young lawyers need continuous professional development throughout their careers. Continuous professional development simply means the maintenance and enhancement of a lawyer’s professional knowledge, skills, attitudes and professionalism throughout his career. It is useful because it allows a practicing lawyer to manage his own development on an ongoing basis, maintain his competence throughout legal career, keep abreast of new laws and provide the best possible service to the clientele. The purposes of a continuous professional development programme are manifold. It helps a practicing lawyer reflect and review their learning and development through and through. It also allows lawyers to update and develop their knowledge of law. It highlights gaps in lawyers’ skills and capabilities, demonstrates lawyers’ stature to the clients and stakeholders, and helps develop, even change a lawyer’s career path.

In this regard a good initiative has been taken by YGA ‘Youth General Assembly,, launched its new project, Legal Forum on the 29th Of November,2021. The aim of this project is to provide an inclusive platform to law students and recent graduates where their practical legal skills can be bolstered by engaging them in legal work under the guidance of senior members of the fraternity. The forum also commits itself to involving the youth in efforts to increase access to justice and raising legal awareness in society so as to play a seminal role in the reform of the socio-legal landscape of our country. A team which includes the founder of YGA, Fahad Shahbaz. Director of YGA, Hania Riffat and the chief operating officer Syeda Izza Maryam Rizvi is determined to make this platform a success under the guidance of senior lawyers of the legal fraternity of Pakistan. The legal forum has different departments to provide legal training to the youth of Pakistan, which includes, National Legal Training course in legal drafting, research and advocacy skills, alternative dispute resolution methods in Pakistan. International law and various domestic laws as well as the Constitution of Pakistan. Through digital awareness we plan to raise important issues and find solutions to it through recommendations. The department of Pro-Bono and Public Interest Litigation, we plan to work for the public rights, women rights, minority rights and get access to fair trails in the courts of Pakistan. Helping with the reduction of backlog of cases in the courts of Pakistan, we plan to set up an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre to provide fair, speedy and cost effectiveaccess to justice. The legal research department of the legal forum plans to provide a handbook of juvenile laws. The aim is to propose appropriate amendments to cater the needs of the new era and for an effective reformation of the judicature of Pakistan. It’s about time to bring forward fresh ideas of youth to make our country prosper and eradicate the administrative problems. This will help young lawyers to apply their creative mind to meet future challenges with up-to-date knowledge and skill, to pursue their professional career with guidance and confidence.