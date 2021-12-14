ATLH sold highest number of motorbikes in Nov

The motorcycle’s manufacturer, Atlas Honda Limited (ATLH) sold 128,503 motorbike units in the month of November, recording the highest sales during the last three years.

According to the data released by the manufacturer on Tuesday, the sales witnessed around 108 percent increase, which also is highest in the history of the company. Likewise, in October 2021, the sales witnessed an increase of 129,000 units in motorcycle sales, the data said.

Similarly, motorcycle sales increased by 19 percent this year as compared to previous years. According to data, ATLH has increased the price of its entire bike range by up to Rs6,500. Since the start of 2021, this is the sixth time that the company has hiked the rates.

A data issue here by the company said that the new prices have come into effect at the start of this month.

The company increased Rs4,000 (4.6 Percent) on its CD- 70 variant, the best-selling motorcycle in Pakistan, taking the price from Rs86,900 to Rs90,900.

The price of CD-70 Dreams has gone up from Rs93,500 to Rs97,500 with a similar increase. Moreover, the price of CG 125 and Pridor have been jacked up by Rs5,000 each.

The motorcycles now cost Rs147,500 and Rs125,500, respectively.

With an increase of Rs6,500, the price of CG 125SE has now risen to Rs177,000.

The Price of B150F, the top of the line model in the two-wheel segment, has gone up by Rs6,500.

The bike will now cost Rs567,00, while the price of CB125F has gone up by a similar amount to Rs2, 12,000.