Another senior doctor dies of coronavirus in KP

Another senior doctor has died in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the total number of doctors killed by the virus to 71.

Prof Dr Afzal Alamgir, the deceased, was the Head of the Department of Anatomy at Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, and the Head of the Department of Anatomy at Women Medical College, Abbottabad, according to the Provincial Doctors’ Association. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Islamabad’s Al-Shifa Hospital for the last two weeks.

The Association further said that the services rendered by the late doctor would be remembered for a long time to come.

Funeral prayers for the doctor will be held at his native village Khawajan Muradpur in Mansehra today.