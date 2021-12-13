First-of-its-kind Karachi Green Marathon to promote a clean, green city with healthy lifestyle

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Momina Duraid Foundation in their joint effort are set to organise a first-of-its-kind Karachi Green Marathon on Saturday, aimed at promoting a clean and green city and healthy lifestyle.

The Karachi Green Marathon plan and blueprint were unveiled in a joint press conference held at the Jehangir Kothari Parade in Karachi on December 12, 2021. The press conference chaired by Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, CEO HUM Network Duraid Qureshi, Mishal Junaid and Zerlina Duraid of the MD Foundation and other dignitaries and KMC officials unveiled the marathon routes, plantation drive, cash prizes for the winners and related details of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab appreciated the fact that this marathon is being led by two young daughters of the city, Mishal Junaid and Zerlina Duraid and assured them of the KMC and provincial government’s complete support. He also stressed on the need to organize such events to promote the clean and green city idea and to portray a positive image of the city to the world.

Duraid Qureshi while revealing the event details thanked Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahan and the provincial government for their support in organizing the Karachi Green Marathon. The marathon organized in association with DC South Karachi, Active Media, Born2Run and Bookitnow.pk will start from the Urban Forest near Dua roundabout at 10 am sharp and will comprise two stretches of 10 and 5 kilometres. General public can apply for either one of the categories via the online booking partner bookitnow.pk or physically at 8:30 am on December 25, 2021 before the commencement of the marathon from the starting point. To promote the green city initiative a plantation drive is planned at the Urban Forest where all contestant will plant a tree before the commencement of the marathon.

For the winners of marathons: cash prizes for the 10 kilometre stretch for the top five contestants in both Male and Female Categories will be PKR 75,000, 50,000, 35000, 20,000 and 10,000 respectively. Furthermore, cash prizes for the top five contestants in both the categories for the 5 kilometers stretch will be PKR 50,000, 35,000, 20,000, 10,000 and 5,000 respectively.

This initiative by the KMC and Momina Duraid Foundation aims to create awareness and to motivate the general public of the metropolitan at an individual and community level to keep the city clean and green to practice a healthy lifestyle. The organizers have appealed to the citizens to participate in the event in large numbers to help spread the message.