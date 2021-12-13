Pakistan continuous to see decline in number of critical Covid cases

On Monday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 6 coronavirus deaths and 244 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,289,293. However, the overall death toll surged 28,836.

Moreover, a total of 39,387 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 244 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.61 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 731.

However, as of yesterday, 308 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,251,409 with a 97.1% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,048.

Furthermore, a total of 478,017 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,886 in Punjab, 180,696 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,128 in Islamabad, 33,532 in Balochistan, 34,608 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.