PM to be briefed over Punjab’s new local bodies system

Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to attend a meeting on the local bodies system of Punjab at Governor House Lahore today (Monday).

PM Khan will be briefed about the new local bodies system in the province.

The premier will also address several other meetings and ceremonies that include the Kamyaab Jawan Programme meeting and Naya Pakistan Sab Kay Liye ceremony concerning health cards.

Chief Minister Punjab Uman Buzdar will brief PM Imran Khan on provincial affairs, while Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will give the premier an update on his visit to Britain.

Moreover, the heads of Punjab’s medical education institutes will also pay a visit to PM Khan and inform him about the challenges and issues they face.

All the meetings scheduled for the visit in Lahore is said to take place at Governor House.