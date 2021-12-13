Punjab Police crackdown on kite-flyers, sellers

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown on manufacture, sale and use of metallic and chemical strings and kites is going on in all districts of the province. IG Punjab has directed all the RPOs and DPOs of the province to take strict action under Anti-Kite Flying Act so that no citizen is injured or killed due to this dangerous game . Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that if any citizen was injured due to kite and string in any area then the concerned field officer as well as supervisory officer would be held accountable.

Giving details of ongoing operations under the Anti-Kite Flying Act this year, the Punjab Police Spokesperson said that a total of 17053 cases were registered against the violators under Anti-Kite Flying Act in the province this year while 17882 were arrested. 1384385 kites and 64314 strings were recovered from the possession of individuals. Regarding the operations in each region of the province, he said that 10387 cases were registered in Lahore and 10500 accused were arrested while 118025 kites and 18382 strings were recovered.

In Sheikhupura region 320 cases were registered, 391 accused were arrested while 23754 kites and 1085 strings were recovered. In Gujranwala region 1768 cases were registered, 1923 accused were arrested while 169765 kites and 6061 strings were recovered. In Rawalpindi region 1058 cases were registered, 1404 accused were arrested while 188104 kites and 5681 strings were recovered. In Sargodha region 138 cases were registered, 147 accused were arrested while 44960 kites and 2984 strings were recovered.

In Faisalabad region 2460 cases were registered, 2492 accused were arrested while 643859 kites and 21464 strings were recovered. In Multan region 668 cases were registered, 674 accused were arrested while 78369 kites and 2449 strings were recovered. In Sahiwal region 199 cases were registered, 234 accused were arrested while 109201 kites and 5259 strings were recovered. In DG Khan region 13 cases were registered, 15 accused were arrested while 3479 kites and 539 strings were recovered. In Bahawalpur region 42 cases were registered, 42 accused were arrested while 4869 kites and 410 strings were recovered.

Instructing the supervisory officers, IG Punjab said that strict implementation of Kite Flying Act should be ensured in all the districts of the province. He appealed to the parents to keep their children away from this deadly game and to call 15 against the kite-flyers and inform the police. The accused will be arrested immediately and strict legal action will be taken against them.